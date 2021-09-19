BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,630 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.