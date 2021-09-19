BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,779 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

