BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 135,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

