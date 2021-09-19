BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Sprott worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SII opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

