Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CRIS stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $776.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

