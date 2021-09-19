Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

