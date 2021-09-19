Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.41 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $500.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 1,850,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,145. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

