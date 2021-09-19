Brokerages Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

