Brokerages Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextDecade.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.01.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
