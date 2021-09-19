Brokerages Anticipate Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup began coverage on Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Owlet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 4,000,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.