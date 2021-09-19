Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Veru posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,078. The company has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -893.11 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

