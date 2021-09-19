Brokerages Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

ABB traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. 2,262,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

