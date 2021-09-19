Brokerages Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 569,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,672. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.