Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

