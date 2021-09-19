Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 492,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 103,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,795,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.