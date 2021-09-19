Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $93.63

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 609,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,799. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

