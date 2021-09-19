Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $84.67

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

INDB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.