Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $224.13

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.75. 2,219,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

