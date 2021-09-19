Brokerages Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT at $121.80

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $25,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.18. 935,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,271. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.