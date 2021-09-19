Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT at $27.00

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

