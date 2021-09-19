Brokerages Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Price Target at $18.68

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 463,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,661. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

