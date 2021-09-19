Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 18,047 shares.The stock last traded at $41.90 and had previously closed at $42.35.

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.