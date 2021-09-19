Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.0 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

