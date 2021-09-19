Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.0 days.
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
