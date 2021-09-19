BTIG Research Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of REG opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

