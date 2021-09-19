Burger Swap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.90 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008335 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $67.73 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00129030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,524 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,524 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.