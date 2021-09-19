Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.41 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

