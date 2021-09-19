Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $450.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

