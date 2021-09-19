Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

