Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of CHI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
