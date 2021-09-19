Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Steve Hollister Acquires 5,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calavo Growers by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

