Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price rose 6.5% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 3,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 130,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Specifically, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.94 million, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

