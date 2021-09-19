Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 93,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

