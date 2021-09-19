Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

