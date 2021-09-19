Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $651.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

