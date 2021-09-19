Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.19.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$28.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -501.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.99. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.61.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.