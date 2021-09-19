Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CANF remained flat at $$1.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,886. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANF. Aegis assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 131.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

