Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.