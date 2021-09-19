Canaccord Genuity Boosts Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to C$7.00

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
UROY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $382.32 million and a PE ratio of -460.00.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.