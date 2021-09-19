Canaccord Genuity Boosts Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to C$7.00

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

UROY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $382.32 million and a PE ratio of -460.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

