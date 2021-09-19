Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

NVA stock opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.47.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

