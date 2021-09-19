Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.27.

TSE CNR opened at C$150.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.10. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

