Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$220.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$195.26. 374,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,814. The firm has a market cap of C$11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$193.01. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$122.81 and a 1-year high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

