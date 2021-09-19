Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNTMF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
Cansortium Company Profile
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.