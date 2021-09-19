Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNTMF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

