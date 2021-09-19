Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.23. Capri posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

