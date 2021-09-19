Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $44.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 622,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

