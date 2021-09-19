CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $24.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

