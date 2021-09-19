Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 450,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after buying an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

