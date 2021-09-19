Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

