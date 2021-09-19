CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$70.13 and last traded at C$70.70. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$12.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.75.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.