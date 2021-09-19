Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.91. 1,377,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $103.30 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

