Centrifuge Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $99.03 million and $917,232.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00174525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.15 or 0.07022980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,509.41 or 0.99654208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,193,410 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.