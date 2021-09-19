ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.29

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 5819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $843.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.