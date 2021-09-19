Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stake Reduced by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chase were worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Chase by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.